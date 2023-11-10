Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Floyd County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Floyd County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Sprayberry High School at Rome High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Rome, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Model High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
