There is high school football competition in Fulton County, Georgia this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Evans High School at Woodward Academy

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: College Park, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Flowery Branch High School at Creekside High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Fairburn, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at North Atlanta High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Cartersville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Cartersville, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

River Ridge High School at Roswell High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Roswell, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pisgah Christian School at Dade County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Trenton, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marietta High School at Westlake High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard H Jackson High School at Jefferson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Jefferson, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Preparatory Academy at Windsor Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Macon, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School - Warner Robins at Marist School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Pius X Catholic High School at Thomas County Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Thomasville, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Loganville High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at Langston Hughes High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Fairburn, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekview High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Roswell, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St Francis High School at Trion High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Trion, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duluth High School at Milton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Milton, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Denmark High School at Norcross High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Norcross, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Model High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Redan High School at Fellowship Christian School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Roswell, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Westminster Schools

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Innocents' Episcopal School at Cedartown High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Cedartown, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Atlanta High School at North Murray High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Chatsworth, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hapeville Charter Career Academy at Carroll County Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Carrollton, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

