Friday's game between the Georgia State Panthers (1-0) and Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) going head to head at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 64-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on November 10.

The Panthers are coming off of a 78-41 victory over Berry in their last outing on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 64, Western Michigan 63

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers put up 61.3 points per game last season (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per contest (96th in college basketball). They had a -1 scoring differential.

In conference action, Georgia State put up fewer points per game (57.1) than its overall average (61.3).

The Panthers posted 68.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, they averaged 53.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Georgia State gave up 62.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 62.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.