Georgia vs. Wake Forest: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at Stegeman Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. There is no line set for the game.
Georgia vs. Wake Forest Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Georgia Betting Records & Stats
- Georgia compiled a 9-20-0 ATS record last year.
- Wake Forest (16-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 31% of the time, 22.3% more often than Georgia (9-20-0) last year.
Georgia vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Georgia
|68.5
|145.1
|71.5
|145.3
|140.4
|Wake Forest
|76.6
|145.1
|73.8
|145.3
|147.0
Additional Georgia Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Bulldogs put up were 5.3 fewer points than the Demon Deacons allowed (73.8).
- Georgia went 4-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Georgia vs. Wake Forest Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Georgia
|9-20-0
|14-15-0
|Wake Forest
|16-14-0
|18-12-0
Georgia vs. Wake Forest Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Georgia
|Wake Forest
|13-4
|Home Record
|13-3
|1-10
|Away Record
|4-8
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.1
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.4
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
