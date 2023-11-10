Friday's contest between the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at Stegeman Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-82, with Georgia coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 84, Wake Forest 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. Wake Forest

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-3.0)

Georgia (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 166.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Performance Insights

Georgia put up 68.5 points per game and gave up 71.5 last season, ranking them 262nd in the country offensively and 224th defensively.

At 31.9 rebounds per game and 32.7 rebounds allowed, the Bulldogs were 171st and 283rd in the country, respectively, last season.

With 11.2 assists per game last year, Georgia was 319th in the country.

The Bulldogs were 256th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and 306th in 3-point percentage (31.8%) last year.

Georgia gave up 7.0 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 156th and 67th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, the Bulldogs took 38.2% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 61.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.5% of the Bulldogs' buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.5% were 2-pointers.

