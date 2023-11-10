Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hall County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Hall County, Georgia this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hall County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Flowery Branch High School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Paulding High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
East Forsyth High School at Luella High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Locust Grove, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.