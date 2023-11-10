This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Henry County, Georgia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Henry County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lovejoy High School at Effingham County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Springfield, GA

Springfield, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ola High School at Harris County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Hamilton, GA

Hamilton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Strong Rock Christian School at Stratford Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA Conference: 1A - Region 1

1A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at Union County High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11

1:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Blairsville, GA

Blairsville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at Luella High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11

4:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Locust Grove, GA

Locust Grove, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Hall High School at Stockbridge High School