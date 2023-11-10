This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Henry County, Georgia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lovejoy High School at Effingham County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Springfield, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ola High School at Harris County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Hamilton, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Strong Rock Christian School at Stratford Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Macon, GA
  • Conference: 1A - Region 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at Union County High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Blairsville, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at Luella High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Locust Grove, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Hall High School at Stockbridge High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Stockbridge, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.