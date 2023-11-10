Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Henry County, Georgia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Henry County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lovejoy High School at Effingham County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Springfield, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ola High School at Harris County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Hamilton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strong Rock Christian School at Stratford Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Macon, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at Union County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Blairsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at Luella High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Locust Grove, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Hall High School at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
