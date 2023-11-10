Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Irwin County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Irwin County, Georgia this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Irwin County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Temple High School at Irwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Ocilla, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.