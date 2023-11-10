The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) square off against the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Seminoles gave up to their opponents (45.4%).

Kennesaw State went 13-3 when it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Seminoles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Owls ranked 266th.

The Owls scored an average of 75 points per game last year, only 1.2 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles gave up.

Kennesaw State put together a 13-2 record last season in games it scored more than 76.2 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Kennesaw State scored 9.2 more points per game at home (80.4) than on the road (71.2).

At home, the Owls conceded 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.2).

Kennesaw State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (37.7%).

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule