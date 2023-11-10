Friday's contest between the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) and Florida State Seminoles (0-0) going head to head at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kennesaw State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 73, Florida State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kennesaw State (-0.6)

Kennesaw State (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

With 75.0 points per game on offense, Kennesaw State was 95th in college basketball last season. At the other end of the court, it allowed 69.0 points per contest, which ranked 141st in college basketball.

The Owls pulled down 31.5 boards per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.6 rebounds per contest (143rd-ranked).

Kennesaw State dished out 14.3 assists per game, which ranked them 88th in the country.

With 12.0 turnovers per game, the Owls were 200th in the nation. They forced 13.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 61st in college basketball.

The Owls sank 8.2 threes per game (85th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 36.5% three-point percentage (56th-ranked).

With 7.2 treys conceded per game, Kennesaw State was 177th in the country. It gave up a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 128th in college basketball.

Kennesaw State attempted 35.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 61.3% of the shots it attempted (and 69.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.4 three-pointers per contest, which were 38.7% of its shots (and 30.7% of the team's buckets).

