The Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) play the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network Extra.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Favorite: Florida State (-10.5)

Florida State (-10.5) Total: 154.5

154.5 TV: ACC Network Extra

Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)

Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Demond Robinson: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida State Top Players (2022-23)

Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 75 95th 330th 76.2 Points Allowed 69 141st 327th 28.6 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.2 85th 150th 13.4 Assists 14.3 88th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 12 200th

