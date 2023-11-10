The Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) play the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network Extra.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Game Information

Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Demond Robinson: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank
235th 69.3 Points Scored 75 95th
330th 76.2 Points Allowed 69 141st
327th 28.6 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.2 85th
150th 13.4 Assists 14.3 88th
152nd 11.6 Turnovers 12 200th

