The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) and the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) play in a game with no set line at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Owls Betting Records & Stats

A total of 17 of Kennesaw State's games last year hit the over.

The Owls were 20-9-0 against the spread last year.

Kennesaw State (20-9-0 ATS) covered the spread 34.5% of the time, 34.5% more often than Florida State (10-17-0) last year.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 69.3 144.3 76.2 145.2 143.7 Kennesaw State 75.0 144.3 69.0 145.2 143.1

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

The Owls scored an average of 75.0 points per game last year, only 1.2 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles gave up.

Kennesaw State put together a 10-2 ATS record and a 13-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 76.2 points.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 10-17-0 15-14-0 Kennesaw State 20-9-0 17-12-0

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Kennesaw State 5-11 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 10-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

