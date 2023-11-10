Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lowndes County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Lowndes County, Georgia this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lowndes County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Georgia Christian School at Augusta Preparatory Day School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Martinez, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archer High School at Valdosta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Valdosta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
