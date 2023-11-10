The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) play the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.

In games Marquette shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncs ranked 114th.

Last year, the Golden Eagles recorded 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).

When Marquette put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.

Rider Stats Insights

The Broncs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles gave up to their opponents (44.5%).

Rider went 14-4 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncs ranked 76th.

The Broncs put up an average of 70.2 points per game last year, just 0.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

Rider went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (79.7).

The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 on the road.

In home games, Marquette sunk 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than on the road (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Rider Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Rider averaged 2.7 more points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (68.8).

At home, the Broncs allowed 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 67.3.

At home, Rider sunk 5.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (5.1). Rider's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum 11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum 11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center 11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule