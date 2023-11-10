Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oconee County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Oconee County, Georgia this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oconee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Athens Christian School at Prince Avenue Christian School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Bogart, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oconee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
