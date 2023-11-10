Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oglethorpe County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Oglethorpe County, Georgia, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Oglethorpe County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Oglethorpe County High School at Elbert County Comp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Elberton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
