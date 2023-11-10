Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Putnam County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Maynard H Jackson High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Jefferson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Putnam County High School at Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Fitzgerald, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
