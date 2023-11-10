In the matchup between the SMU Mustangs and North Texas Mean Green on Friday, November 10 at 9:00 PM, our projection system expects the Mustangs to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-17) Under (67.5) SMU 43, North Texas 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on SMU vs. North Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mustangs have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

The Mustangs have four wins in eight games against the spread this year.

SMU has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

Two Mustangs games (out of eight) have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under for this game is 67.5 points, 8.9 more than the average point total for SMU games this season.

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 14.8% chance of a victory for the Mean Green.

The Mean Green's ATS record is 5-3-1 this season.

North Texas is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 17 points or more this season.

Out of the Mean Green's nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

North Texas games this year have averaged a total of 63.4 points, 4.1 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mustangs vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40 15.9 52.5 10 30 20.6 North Texas 34.8 36.7 36.4 37 32.8 36.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.