The UNLV Rebels (7-2) and Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) will face each other in a clash of MWC opponents at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UNLV vs. Wyoming?

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 33, Wyoming 23

UNLV 33, Wyoming 23 UNLV has won all four of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Rebels have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter and won every time.

This season, Wyoming has been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

The Cowboys are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (-3)



UNLV (-3) UNLV is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Rebels have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Wyoming owns a record of 5-2-1 against the spread this year.

So far this year, the Cowboys have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) UNLV and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Friday's total of 49.5 points six times this season.

This season, three of Wyoming's games have finished with a combined score higher than 49.5 points.

The total for the game of 49.5 is 11.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UNLV (36.7 points per game) and Wyoming (23.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.1 58.5 54.7 Implied Total AVG 34.1 33 34.8 ATS Record 7-1-0 2-1-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 44.5 46.2 Implied Total AVG 28.4 26.8 31 ATS Record 5-2-1 3-1-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-0 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.