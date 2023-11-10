If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Walton County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Walton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Rabun County High School at Social Circle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Social Circle, GA

Social Circle, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield Academy at George Walton Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Monroe, GA

Monroe, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loganville High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Richmond Hill High School at Grayson High School