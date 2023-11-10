ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
Looking for information on the best bets in ACC play in Week 11? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse matchup, and taking Duke (+14) over North Carolina on the spread. You can see more analysis on those college football games, as well as other options to create a parlay bet, by scrolling down.
Best Week 11 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Duke +14 vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 3.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Florida State -14.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 22.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Boston College +1.5 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Boston College by 5.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 11 ACC Total Bets
Over 37.5 - Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange
- Projected Total: 47.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 49.5 - Miami (FL) vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Total: 54.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50.5 - Virginia vs. Louisville
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Total: 52.9 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 11 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Florida State
|9-0 (7-0 ACC)
|39.6 / 17.0
|457.2 / 332.7
|Louisville
|8-1 (5-1 ACC)
|32.9 / 16.3
|442.3 / 285.2
|Georgia Tech
|5-4 (4-2 ACC)
|33.2 / 30.1
|465.3 / 453.7
|North Carolina
|7-2 (3-2 ACC)
|39.1 / 23.3
|518.8 / 390.3
|Boston College
|6-3 (3-2 ACC)
|26.9 / 26.3
|411.7 / 349.6
|Duke
|6-3 (3-2 ACC)
|25.7 / 15.7
|340.4 / 329.1
|NC State
|6-3 (3-2 ACC)
|24.7 / 20.9
|318.3 / 331.8
|Virginia Tech
|4-5 (3-2 ACC)
|23.6 / 24.1
|354.1 / 323.3
|Clemson
|5-4 (2-4 ACC)
|29.0 / 21.2
|402.0 / 274.3
|Miami (FL)
|6-3 (2-3 ACC)
|32.1 / 20.0
|437.9 / 311.4
|Pittsburgh
|2-7 (1-4 ACC)
|20.7 / 28.2
|314.6 / 367.9
|Virginia
|2-7 (1-4 ACC)
|23.1 / 32.4
|361.9 / 395.4
|Wake Forest
|4-5 (1-5 ACC)
|22.1 / 24.4
|348.9 / 371.4
|Syracuse
|4-5 (0-5 ACC)
|24.6 / 23.3
|353.6 / 393.7
