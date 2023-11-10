Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Whitfield County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Whitfield County, Georgia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Dalton High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macon County High School at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
