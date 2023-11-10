Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worth County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Worth County, Georgia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Worth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee County High School at Worth County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Sylvester, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
