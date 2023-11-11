MWC opponents meet when the Boise State Broncos (4-5) and the New Mexico Lobos (3-6) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State is putting up 434.1 yards per game on offense (36th in the FBS), and rank 90th on the other side of the ball, yielding 394.6 yards allowed per game. New Mexico is compiling 393 total yards per game on offense this season (62nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 408.6 total yards per game (100th-ranked).

Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Boise State vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Boise State New Mexico 434.1 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393 (70th) 394.6 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.6 (88th) 193.1 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.2 (53rd) 241 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.8 (70th) 16 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (131st)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 1,142 yards (126.9 ypg) on 83-of-157 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 266 rushing yards on 49 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 921 yards (102.3 per game) with 11 scores. He has also caught 30 passes for 396 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's 873 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 88 times and has totaled 47 receptions and five touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs' 23 grabs have yielded 241 yards and one touchdown.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has racked up 1,836 yards (204 ypg) while completing 59% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 108 yards with one touchdown.

Jacory Merritt is his team's leading rusher with 121 carries for 664 yards, or 73.8 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well.

Devon Dampier has totaled 204 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hixon has racked up 355 receiving yards on 30 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Caleb Medford has caught 20 passes and compiled 327 receiving yards (36.3 per game) with one touchdown.

D.J. Washington's 46 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

