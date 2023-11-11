The Boise State Broncos (4-5) will face off against their MWC-rival, the New Mexico Lobos (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Lobos will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 25.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boise, Idaho
  • Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline
BetMGM Boise State (-25.5) 60.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Boise State (-26.5) 60.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Boise State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

  • Boise State has won just two games against the spread this season.
  • New Mexico has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Lobos have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 25.5-point underdogs.

Boise State & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds

Boise State
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +350 Bet $100 to win $350
New Mexico
To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

