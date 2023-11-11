Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clayton County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you live in Clayton County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Clayton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale High School at Landmark Christian School
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrow High School at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
