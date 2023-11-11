Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Cobb County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Cobb High School at Redan High School
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Stone Mountain, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Paran Christian School at The Weber School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pebblebrook High School at Duncanville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Duncanville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
