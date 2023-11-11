Liberty, Western Kentucky, Week 11 CUSA Football Power Rankings
Week 11 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how each CUSA team compares to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CUSA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Liberty
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
- Odds to Win CUSA: -375
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th
- Last Game: W 56-30 vs Louisiana Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Liberty jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Old Dominion
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Odds to Win CUSA: +600
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th
- Last Game: W 21-13 vs UTEP
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Kentucky jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: New Mexico State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th
- Last Game: L 38-28 vs South Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Jacksonville State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
4. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win CUSA: +500
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 133rd
- Last Game: W 13-7 vs Middle Tennessee
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find New Mexico State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Odds to Win CUSA: +8000
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th
- Last Game: L 13-7 vs New Mexico State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Middle Tennessee jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Florida International
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win CUSA: +20000
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th
- Last Game: L 56-30 vs Liberty
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Louisiana Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Sam Houston
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. UTEP
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Odds to Win CUSA: +15000
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th
- Last Game: L 21-13 vs Western Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UTEP jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
8. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs Kennesaw State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Sam Houston jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Florida International
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win CUSA: +25000
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th
- Last Game: L 41-16 vs Jacksonville State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida International jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.