In the upcoming tilt versus the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Dante Fabbro to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

Fabbro has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Fabbro has zero points on the power play.

Fabbro averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:14 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:55 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:48 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:35 Away W 4-1 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:59 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

