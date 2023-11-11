Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Dougherty County, Georgia today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lee County High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11

6:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dougherty Comprehensive High School at Westover Comprehensive High School