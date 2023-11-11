The outings in a Week 11 college football slate that shouldn't be missed for fans in Georgia include the Ole Miss Rebels playing the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-14)

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia State (-2.5)

Samford Bulldogs at Mercer Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-10.5)

Georgia Southern Eagles at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)

