The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Georgia Southern Eagles made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.8 percentage points lower than the Eastern Michigan Eagles allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

In games Georgia Southern shot higher than 48.4% from the field, it went 5-1 overall.

The Georgia Southern Eagles were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eastern Michigan Eagles finished 349th.

Last year, the Georgia Southern Eagles recorded 68.4 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eastern Michigan Eagles gave up.

Georgia Southern went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 80.8 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Georgia Southern fared better in home games last season, averaging 70.8 points per game, compared to 67.6 per game when playing on the road.

The Georgia Southern Eagles surrendered 62.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.0 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.2).

Georgia Southern averaged 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.0 threes per game, 31.0% three-point percentage).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule