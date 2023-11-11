The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-2.5) 145.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-2.5) 146.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia Southern compiled a 15-12-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 13 Georgia Southern Eagles games last season hit the over.

Eastern Michigan put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last year.

In Eastern Michigan Eagles games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Georgia Southern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Georgia Southern is 82nd in college basketball. It is far below that, 278th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Georgia Southern has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

