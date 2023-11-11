Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Georgia Southern vs. Marshall?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia Southern 30, Marshall 28

Georgia Southern 30, Marshall 28 Georgia Southern has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Eagles have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter.

This season, Marshall has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Thundering Herd have not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Eagles a 55.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Southern (-1.5)



Georgia Southern (-1.5) In eight Georgia Southern games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

So far in 2023 Marshall has two wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more four times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 56.5 points five times this season.

In the Marshall's nine games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 56.5.

The total for the contest of 56.5 is 0.9 points more than the combined points per game averages for Georgia Southern (32.7 points per game) and Marshall (22.9 points per game).

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.4 63 63.8 Implied Total AVG 35.9 35.5 36.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Marshall

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 46.5 49.1 Implied Total AVG 26.9 27.7 26.4 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

