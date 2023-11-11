The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Michigan Rank Eastern Michigan AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 68.4 266th 357th 80.8 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 349th 27.8 Rebounds 32.1 156th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.3 288th 358th 9.6 Assists 10.4 346th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

