The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

Georgia Southern is compiling 32.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 34th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 77th, allowing 26.9 points per contest. Marshall ranks 88th with 359.1 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 78th with 381.8 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: NFL Network

City: Huntington, West Virginia

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Marshall 441.1 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.1 (94th) 394.3 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.8 (70th) 134.4 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.9 (101st) 306.7 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.2 (64th) 21 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 17 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (87th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 2,651 yards passing for Georgia Southern, completing 66.2% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen White, has carried the ball 123 times for 750 yards (83.3 per game), scoring eight times.

OJ Arnold has piled up 330 yards on 50 carries, scoring three times.

Khaleb Hood's leads his squad with 732 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 72 receptions (out of 98 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has reeled in 51 passes while averaging 61.6 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Dalen Cobb has a total of 353 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 25 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has recored 1,948 passing yards, or 216.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 19.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Rasheen Ali has run the ball 149 times for 767 yards, with 11 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Payne has collected 182 yards (on 48 attempts).

Caleb Coombs has registered 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 273 (30.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has two touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons has caught 23 passes and compiled 239 receiving yards (26.6 per game).

Jayden Harrison's 18 receptions (on 30 targets) have netted him 237 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

