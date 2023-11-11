Georgia Southern vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Marshall matchup.
Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: Huntington, West Virginia
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|56.5
|-140
|+115
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|57.5
|-134
|+112
FanDuel
Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Marshall has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
