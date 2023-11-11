Georgia State vs. Appalachian State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Sun Belt action pits the Georgia State Panthers (6-3) against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The Panthers are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Appalachian State matchup in this article.
Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-2.5)
|60.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-2.5)
|60.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- USC vs Oregon
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Utah vs Washington
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- North Texas vs SMU
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Washington State vs Cal
- Texas vs TCU
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Georgia State has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.
- Appalachian State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this year (1-0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.