Sun Belt action pits the Georgia State Panthers (6-3) against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The Panthers are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Appalachian State matchup in this article.

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia State (-2.5) 60.5 -135 +110
FanDuel Georgia State (-2.5) 60.5 -134 +112

Week 11 Odds

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

  • Georgia State has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.
  • Appalachian State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.
  • The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this year (1-0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

