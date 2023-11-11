Sun Belt action pits the Georgia State Panthers (6-3) against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The Panthers are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-2.5) 60.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-2.5) 60.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Georgia State has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.

Appalachian State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this year (1-0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

