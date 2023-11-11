The Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) take on the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at University Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.6% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.

Georgia State had a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Panthers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos finished 79th.

Last year, the Panthers scored 66.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 74 the Broncos gave up.

Georgia State had a 6-1 record last season when scoring more than 74 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

Georgia State put up 69.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 65.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 75.1.

Georgia State sunk 5.7 three-pointers per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged on the road (4.9 threes per game, 26.1% three-point percentage).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule