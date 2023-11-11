Saturday's game between the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) and Georgia State Panthers (0-1) matching up at University Arena has a projected final score of 87-79 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 87, Georgia State 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Michigan (-8.0)

Western Michigan (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 166.0

Georgia State Performance Insights

Georgia State was 308th in the country last year with 66.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 153rd with 69.4 points allowed per game.

Last season the Panthers averaged 31.4 rebounds per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30 rebounds per contest (101st-ranked).

Last year Georgia State ranked 324th in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.1 per game.

The Panthers committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (206th-ranked).

It was a difficult season for the Panthers in terms of three-pointers, as they tallied only 5.3 made threes per game (17th-worst in college basketball) and made just 29.5% of their attempted three-pointers (fifth-worst).

Georgia State ceded 6.9 threes per game (140th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.1% (313th-ranked) from downtown.

Georgia State attempted 39.8 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 68.9% of the shots it attempted (and 78% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 17.9 threes per contest, which were 31.1% of its shots (and 22% of the team's buckets).

