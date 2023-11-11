ACC foes meet when the Clemson Tigers (5-4) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson is totaling 29 points per game on offense, which ranks them 58th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 37th, allowing 21.2 points per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia Tech is bottom-25, allowing 453.7 total yards per game (fifth-worst). On the bright side, it is dominating on offense, generating 465.3 total yards per contest (14th-best).

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on ABC.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Clemson 465.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (60th) 453.7 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.3 (5th) 204.1 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (69th) 261.2 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.3 (55th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (107th) 17 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has been a dual threat for Georgia Tech this season. He has 2,330 passing yards (258.9 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes. He's tossed 22 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 545 yards (60.6 ypg) on 76 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jamal Haynes, has carried the ball 115 times for 664 yards (73.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. has totaled 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 552 (61.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has caught 37 passes and compiled 432 receiving yards (48 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dominick Blaylock's 29 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 269 yards and one touchdown.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 2,056 passing yards for Clemson, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Phil Mafah, has carried the ball 109 times for 625 yards (69.4 per game), scoring eight times.

Will Shipley has collected 515 yards on 112 attempts, scoring three times.

Beaux Collins' team-high 445 yards as a receiver have come on 33 catches (out of 59 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has grabbed 32 passes while averaging 44.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jake Briningstool has a total of 357 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 33 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

