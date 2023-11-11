The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sanford Stadium in an SEC battle.

Georgia has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 10th-best in scoring offense (39.3 points per game) and seventh-best in scoring defense (15.4 points allowed per game). Ole Miss' defense ranks 61st in the FBS with 365.7 total yards allowed per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 10th-best by racking up 478.9 total yards per contest.

Below in this article, we'll provide all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Georgia Ole Miss 493.4 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 478.9 (14th) 282.2 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.7 (59th) 167.6 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (36th) 325.9 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (13th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 2,721 passing yards for Georgia, completing 72.2% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 632 rushing yards on 112 carries with eight touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 58 times for 295 yards (32.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 566 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 41 receptions and four touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 398 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's 21 grabs are good enough for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has compiled 2,467 yards on 65.3% passing while tossing 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 334 yards with seven scores.

Quinshon Judkins has rushed 169 times for 793 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has rushed for 388 yards on 67 carries with three touchdowns.

Tre Harris leads his team with 749 receiving yards on 38 catches with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has recorded 627 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Dayton Wade's 40 receptions (on 56 targets) have netted him 602 yards (66.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Ole Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.