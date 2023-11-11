Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Gwinnett County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookwood High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlanta Classical Academy at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
