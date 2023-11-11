As they prepare for a matchup with the Miami Heat (4-4), the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 at State Farm Arena.

Last time out, the Hawks won on Thursday 120-119 against the Magic. Trae Young scored a team-best 41 points for the Hawks in the win.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1 0 Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Caleb Martin: Questionable (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Questionable (Wrist), Jamal Cain: Questionable (Illness), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle)

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSSUN

