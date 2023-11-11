In the game between the Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Cougars to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (-2.5) Toss Up (53.5) Houston 33, Cincinnati 20

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

The Cougars have four wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Houston has not covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites (0-1).

This year, three of the Cougars' eight games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Houston games this season is 57.0, 3.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Bearcats.

The Bearcats have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this year.

Cincinnati has a 1-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

In the Bearcats' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

Cincinnati games this year have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 1.8 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Cougars vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 25.2 31.6 26.6 25.4 23.5 39.3 Cincinnati 25.3 28.3 26.8 25.7 22.3 33.7

