Iowa State vs. BYU Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
In the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and BYU Cougars on Saturday, November 11 at 10:15 PM, our computer model expects the Cyclones to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Iowa State vs. BYU Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|BYU (+7.5)
|Over (40.5)
|Iowa State 26, BYU 21
Iowa State Betting Info (2023)
- The Cyclones have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.
- Against the spread, the Cyclones are 4-4-0 this year.
- This season, three of the Cyclones' eight games have hit the over.
- The over/under in this matchup is 40.5 points, 4.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Iowa State contests.
BYU Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 28.6% chance of a victory for the Cougars.
- The Cougars are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- When they have played as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year, the Cougars are 1-3 against the spread.
- Four of the Cougars' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).
- The average over/under in BYU games this season is 9.8 more points than the point total of 40.5 in this outing.
Cyclones vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Iowa State
|23.6
|20.7
|25
|19.6
|21.8
|22
|BYU
|22.9
|26.9
|29.3
|14.3
|17.8
|37
