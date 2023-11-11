Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lee County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee County High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.