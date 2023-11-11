Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Long County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Long County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Long County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coastal Home School at Faith Baptist Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Ludowici, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
