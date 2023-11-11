The Mercer Bears (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Samford Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Five Star Stadium in a SoCon clash.

Mercer ranks 80th in total offense (336.9 yards per game) and 48th in total defense (331.3 yards allowed per game) this year. With 30.1 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Samford ranks 33rd in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 47th, surrendering 24.7 points per game.

Mercer vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Mercer vs. Samford Key Statistics

Mercer Samford 336.9 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.2 (18th) 331.3 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.4 (66th) 142.4 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.0 (75th) 194.5 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.2 (6th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer so far this season. He has 1,941 passing yards, completing 66.5% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 224 yards (22.4 ypg) on 92 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has racked up 558 rushing yards on 114 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 119 yards (11.9 per game) on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Ty James has hauled in 53 receptions for 1,009 yards (100.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Devron Harper has caught 41 passes for 461 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has racked up 2,641 yards (293.4 per game) while completing 72.6% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jay Stanton, has carried the ball 116 times for 680 yards (75.6 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

DaMonta Witherspoon has run for 248 yards across 68 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's 739 receiving yards (82.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 61 catches on 53 targets with three touchdowns.

Ty King has collected 455 receiving yards (50.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 35 receptions.

DJ Rias has racked up 281 reciving yards (31.2 ypg) this season.

