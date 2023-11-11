Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Murray County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Murray County, Georgia this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Murray County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
South Atlanta High School at North Murray High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Chatsworth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
